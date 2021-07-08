Special Weather Statement issued for Hendricks by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hendricks A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN MORGAN EASTERN HENDRICKS AND WESTERN MARION COUNTIES At 230 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Danville to Plainfield to 10 miles northwest of Martinsville. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Indianapolis, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Martinsville, Speedway, Mooresville, Danville, Avon, Pittsboro, Brooklyn, Clermont, Monrovia, Clayton, Wynnedale, Bethany, Eagle Creek Reservoir, Lake Hart, Indianapolis Int`l Airport, Eminence and Centerton. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 118 and 126. Interstate 70 between mile markers 52 and 80. Interstate 74 between mile markers 60 and 73. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.