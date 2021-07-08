Amiga Amore
Amigas Amores is an Italian/Mexican pop-up that’s been doing various stints around town for a while, but as of April this year, the husband-wife operation have planted permanent roots on York Blvd. in Highland Park. Right now, the experience happens in a discreet parking lot (you get directions once you RSVP) decorated with string lights, papel picado, and a front row seat of Chef Danielle Duran-Zecca’s cooking. The menu changes weekly, but you can generally expect dishes like pillow-y soft elote agnolotti, lobster black ink fettuccine topped with epazote breadcrumbs, and a calzone filled with perfectly-cooked pork carnitas and mozzarella and Oaxacan cheese. Oh, and a lot of wine. There are plans to open permanently in the adjacent building by fall, but in the meantime, make reservations now for one of the most delicious - and personalized - dining experiences in LA. They’re currently serving on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons for brunch.www.theinfatuation.com
