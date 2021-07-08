Cancel
Longhorns Commit Maalik Murphy Debuts At No. 8 in SI All American's QB Rankings

By Matt Galatzan
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6gtd_0arFGmSJ00

Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Maalik Murphy is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the entire 2022 class.

On the one hand, he is a raw prospect with minimal on-field experience, who will take a good amount of refining before being ready to compete at the college level.

On the other, he is one of the most physically gifted players in the entire recruiting class, capable of making any throw on the football field, and is coming off a second-place finish at the Elite 11 Finals.

That disparity has led many to question where exactly it is Murphy belongs in the quarterback rankings list from a national perspective heading into his senior season.

On Thursday, however, SI All-American's John Garcia revealed his initial quarterback rankings list, placing the Longhorn commit in the top-10 at No. 8 -- just one spot below LSU Commit Walker Howard, and one spot above Florida commit, Nick Evers.

Here is what Garcia had to say about Murphy:

8. Maalik Murphy

Vitals: 6-5, 225

School: Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra

Committed To: Texas

In our previous running we talked about a couple of California prospects that were ranked high due more to their tools than their proven production or experience. There isn’t a more projectable quarterback in the country than Murphy. At 6-5 and 225 pounds, Murphy already has elite size, and one look at his body and you know there’s another 10-15 pounds in there waiting to get developed.

Murphy doesn’t have a cannon that you might expect from someone with his size, but there isn’t a throw he can’t make. His touch and downfield passing ability stand out, and his feel for the game despite being so inexperienced says all you need to know about his football IQ. As Murphy gains more experience you’ll see him improve his timing as a passer, and as he fills out and gets stronger you’ll see him get some needed zip on the low trajectory throws between the 20-30 yard range and the deep outside comeback throws.\

Murphy isn’t much of a runner, but he has good balance and nimble feet, which allows him to quickly set and throw from the pocket, when he’s stepping up or when he’s outside. At times his footwork will get crossed up and he ends up throwing off his front foot, which saps him of some power, but as he gets stronger this too will become less of an issue.

LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
232
Followers
542
Post
38K+
Views
HOOVER, Ala. – Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher wasn’t going to let Alabama’s Nick Saban steal all the thunder during Day 3 of SEC Media Days. The Aggies are expected to be Alabama’s biggest threat in the SEC, and Fisher was not short on confidence after his team just missed the playoffs last year.

