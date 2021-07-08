Letter-writers speak out about development: Let’s examine where the real problem lies

This letter is in response to the article by Buz Nesbit in the June 24 edition of The Beacon. When Victoria Park was building on the corner of MLK Beltway and Taylor Road, the homes were being built on 50-foot lots. Shortly after that time, somehow, DeLand changed the rules, allowing builders to come in and build on lots as small as 38 feet. When did this happen, and was the public made aware of this change? Perhaps we should be asking the city why this was allowed and who voted in favor of it?