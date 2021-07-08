Ameresco makes new type of energy services deal with Northwestern University

Clean energy company Ameresco, of Framingham, has entered into a long-term energy-as-a-service agreement with Northwestern University, in Illinois. As part of the EaaS agreement, Ameresco will provide ongoing energy management and related services in addition to identifying and implementing energy efficiency upgrades, for the campus’s 175 buildings and central plants, according to a release. By utilizing this model, the university will be able to tackle its immediate infrastructure capital needs while simultaneously funding these projects over time using energy savings.