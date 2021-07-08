Northwestern Syria: “Millions of people rely on humanitarian aid to survive”
Muhammad Hassan and his family were displaced to a camp in northwest Syria when their house was destroyed by intense bombing in 2019. Hassan’s leg was severely injured in the attack, forcing him to undergo a difficult surgery requiring the insertion of metal plates in his thigh. The ordeal has left him with chronic pain, along with deep psychological scars. But without access to even the most basic needs in the camp, it’s been nearly impossible for Hassan to recover.www.doctorswithoutborders.org
