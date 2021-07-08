Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

New Public Safety Power Shutoff address alerts provide notifications for addresses other than home

By Submitted
Willits News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomers and non-account holders can now sign up for notifications for any address they care about to stay safe and informed about Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events. High winds can cause tree branches and debris to contact energized lines, damage our equipment and cause wildfires. As a result, we may need to turn off power during severe weather to prevent wildfires. This is called a PSPS.

www.willitsnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Psps#Pg E#Safety Action Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Fairbanks, AKwebcenterfairbanks.com

Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner addresses Two Rivers arsons

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner, James Cockrell, addressed the arsons taking place in Two Rivers. Cockrell was in Fairbanks for Governor Mike Dunleavy’s cabinet meeting. During the meeting, the commissioner was asked about the recent string of arsons that have been taking place in...
Energy IndustryRed Bluff Daily News

Programs to reduce impacts of power shutoffs

There are several easy-to-use programs available to assist customers during a Public Safety Power Shutoff, which occurs during severe weather to prevent wildfires. For those customers who need electricity for very specific needs, such as charging and operating medical devices or running their well pumps, having a battery or generator option becomes a vital solution to lessening or overcoming the impacts of a PSPS.
Energy IndustryNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Change Is Required'; ERCOT Releases Report to Address Power Grid

The group that manages the Texas power grid released a comprehensive plan Tuesday to address the grid, including legislative changes, objectives outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and other reforms. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said the "Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability" was delivered to Abbott, members of the...
Rappahannock County, VARappahannock News

County supervisors address public safety communications concerns

‘We do have a life-safety issue when the volunteers don’t get the calls’. At the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors’ monthly meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the board discussed the impacts of the county’s lack of adequate telecommunications infrastructure on public safety, including issues with radio communication and phone service. Scott...
Posted by
The Hill

Another condo evacuated in Surfside over safety concerns

Residents of a Surfside, Fla., building just a few blocks from where the Champlain Towers South condominiums once stood voluntarily evacuated earlier this month after engineers identified structural problems. The evacuation of the Regent Palace began on July 9, just one day after an engineer hired by the condo association...
Environmenthendersonville.com

Flood Safety Tips From the CDC

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than any other hazard related to hurricanes and thunderstorms. The most common flood deaths occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. Fortunately, you can take steps to protect yourself, your family, and your home. During a Flood Watch or...
Mendocino County, CAmendofever.com

Mendocino County Environmental Health Set to Review 200+ Hoop House Applications

Mendocino County Environmental Health has received 200+ hoop house Building Permit applications from 36 sites within Mendocino County. These reviews were postponed while clarifying Mendocino County Cannabis Program policies and County Code with County Counsel and Planning & Building Services. County Counsel has determined that the review and issuance of these applications should not be delayed, and Environmental Health has commenced reviewing these permits. It is anticipated that these application reviews will be completed by the end of the week. Environmental Health will continue to work with our partnering agencies and regulated community in a collaborative manner to help facilitate moving these projects forward in a timely manner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy