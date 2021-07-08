New Public Safety Power Shutoff address alerts provide notifications for addresses other than home
Customers and non-account holders can now sign up for notifications for any address they care about to stay safe and informed about Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events. High winds can cause tree branches and debris to contact energized lines, damage our equipment and cause wildfires. As a result, we may need to turn off power during severe weather to prevent wildfires. This is called a PSPS.www.willitsnews.com
