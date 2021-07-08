Salt Lake City hits record high as heat wave persists

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City has set another heat record, and high temperatures are expected to continue amid an excessive heat warning. The airport in Utah’s capital hit 104 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 103 degrees that was set in 2002 and 2017, according to the National Weather Service. Salt Lake City has now had 10 days with temperatures in the triple-digits, and forecasters predict it could reach up to 105 degrees Thursday.