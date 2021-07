The hospitality industry took a hit this past year. As Covid-19 regulations begin to subside, there's a way to make some extra cash with the anticipated travel boom. The purpose of traveling has completely evolved in the past 50 years. The ideal Baby Boomer vacation is relaxing and resort-centric. It starts with a bellman greeting you at a revolving door. Your luggage will be taken to one of the many identically furnished rooms above you while you speak with the concierge about the hotspots in the area. Your week's activities will include lounging at the pool during the day and fine dining at night.