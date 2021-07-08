Racine's Monument Square transforms into 'Deer District Racine'

For the remainder of the NBA Finals, Monument Square in Racine will become “Deer District Racine.”

The City of Racine and the Bucks made the announcement Thursday, just hours before Game 2 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns taking place in Arizona.

The watch party started on a whim. Last week, “Pub on Wisconsin” was holding a bags tournament in the park and they brought TVs so that they didn’t miss the Bucks action.

The idea gained traction and now for the rest of the finals, watch parties will be held on the square.

Racine County resident Magda Gabbey said she was happy to have the event so close.

“I think this is really awesome. It’s great for the kids and it’s something to do in our city, so it’s good," said Gabbey.

Racine resident Debra Turner sees the watch party as a turning point against the pandemic.

“It’s showing that the pandemic is not over, but it’s almost over, and we can socialize,” Turner said.

The city plans to add food trucks to the upcoming events. The parties will be held every game day weather permitting.

The remaining NBA Finals Schedule is as follows:

Game 3: Sunday, July 11 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, 7 CT, ABC

Game 4: Wednesday, July 14 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 CT, ABC

Game 5: Saturday, July 17 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 CT, ABC (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, July 20 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 CT, ABC (if necessary)

Game 7: Thursday, July 22 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 CT, ABC (if necessary)

