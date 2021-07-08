Cancel
Watch Jai Rodriguez Tell Bobby Berk What He Really Thought When He Learned of the Queer Eye Reboot

By Samantha Bergeson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Jai Rodriguez's Funny Reaction to "Queer Eye" Reboot News. Same age, different generations. Queer Eye For the Straight Guy O.G. cast member Jai Rodriguez exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop on July 8 that he was originally "shocked" to learn of the Queer Eye reboot, starring DP guest co-host Bobby Berk. Despite Jai and Bobby both turning 40—Jai rang in his big b-day with his Fab Five family on the June 15 episode of E!'s Reunion Road Trip—the two makeover experts represent different generations of Queer Eye fandom.

