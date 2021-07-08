Watch Jai Rodriguez Tell Bobby Berk What He Really Thought When He Learned of the Queer Eye Reboot

Kenya Barris wasn’t the first high-profile showrunner to strike up a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix (he joined the likes of Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy), but he was the first notable creator to walk away. News broke last October that Barris was looking for an exit from his reported $100 million deal with Netflix. A new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter confirms Barris got out of the deal in January. The showrunner also spoke about his Netflix departure for the first time in detail. According to THR, Barris’ “Netflix marriage had been imperfect” because he “wasn’t willing to be the broadly commercial producer that the streamer wanted him to be, and Netflix wasn’t interested in being the edgy home that Barris craved.”