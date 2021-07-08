Why Carver Bancorp Shares Are Surging Higher Today

According to Zacks, “SunPower is set to become the largest North American downstream DG solar pure play. The company added more than 12,000 customers during the first quarter, bringing its total customer base to 363,000, led by higher demand. Looking ahead, the company expects its new homes growth rate to exceed 40% over the next few years, considering its leading market share and strong backlog. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, China's persistent trade and currency disputes with the United States have the potential to hurt SunPower’s growth trajectory. As the solar industry and many of its customers have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, SunPower’s business activity and demand have also been negatively impacted. A comparative analysis of its P/E TTM ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”