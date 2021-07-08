Cancel
Why Carver Bancorp Shares Are Surging Higher Today

By Randy Elias
Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares are trading higher as traders play the stock as a high-short interest name. At the time of publication, the stock has a session volume of 81.7 million shares, compared to the 100-day average of 675,725 shares. According to shortvolume.com, the company had a short interest volume of 1.6 million shares.

