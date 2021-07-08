Defense leaders talk technical talent needs, influence of telework

Wang IP Law Group, P.C., led by its president and managing founder Tommy Wang, specializes in the development and active protection of the intellectual property of inventors, entrepreneurs and business owners in the United States and worldwide. Under Wang’s stewardship, the firm provides end-to-end solutions that anticipate client needs while protecting their investments so that their enterprises thrive. Wang and his firm are known for an international presence, with clients and contacts in South America, Europe and throughout Asia. With a team of multilingual attorneys trained in science and engineering, Wang has built a go-to law firm for clients who need help with all aspects of IP, from concept to contract negotiation to product launch. Wang’s IP Law work provides the opportunity for clients to conveniently and cost-effectively localize their IP and business law needs in one office.