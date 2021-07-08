Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Defense leaders talk technical talent needs, influence of telework

By John Bush
Posted by 
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At a Focus on Defense Roundtable hosted by DBJ, local leaders of several companies in this industry sounded off on the difficulties of recruiting top talent. They also discussed their efforts to address this issue, and how the work-from-home environment has been both a benefit and a challenge when it comes to hiring the best people.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telework#Dbj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
Triad Business Journal

HanesBrands names new talent and diversity leader

HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) has named LaTonya Groom vice president, talent and diversity, the Winston-Salem-based global apparel brands company announced last week. Groom joins HanesBrands from Northrop Grumman Corp., where she was senior director, talent management and development, with global responsibility for establishing and implementing a talent development strategy and diversity programs for a 90,000-plus employee base.
Economyinews.co.uk

Are property leaders influencing the Government too much?

How much Government policy is shaped by private industry that stands to make eye-watering profit off its back?. A report published this week by anti-corruption agency Transparency UK found that more than a fifth of the Conservative Party’s reportable donations between January 2010 and March 2020 came from a company or person with a financial interest in property.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Business leader talks workforce concerns with congressman

The president of a Long View fabric finishing company met with U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry Thursday to discuss his concerns around recruiting and retaining workers. TSG Finishing President Michael Goldman told McHenry his company has raised wages and offered bonuses of up to $2,000 for referrals. Goldman said that he...
LawLos Angeles Business Journal

Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys -Tommy Wang

Wang IP Law Group, P.C., led by its president and managing founder Tommy Wang, specializes in the development and active protection of the intellectual property of inventors, entrepreneurs and business owners in the United States and worldwide. Under Wang’s stewardship, the firm provides end-to-end solutions that anticipate client needs while protecting their investments so that their enterprises thrive. Wang and his firm are known for an international presence, with clients and contacts in South America, Europe and throughout Asia. With a team of multilingual attorneys trained in science and engineering, Wang has built a go-to law firm for clients who need help with all aspects of IP, from concept to contract negotiation to product launch. Wang’s IP Law work provides the opportunity for clients to conveniently and cost-effectively localize their IP and business law needs in one office.
RetailMySanAntonio

Omni Interactions' Growth Continues by Helping Clients Overcome Nationwide Hiring Challenges

Omni Interactions (“Omni”), the premier virtual technology platform for the Gig Economy, today announced its business results for the second quarter of 2021. The company ended the quarter with 241% revenue growth year over year. Omni signed two new enterprise clients, four existing client expansions and eight new lines of business. Based on these new signings, Omni anticipates a second straight year of record growth and profitability paralleling the growth in the nationwide use of the Gig Economy. Per a recent McKinsey study, more than 55 million Americans participate in the US Gig Economy – a figure with an estimated 12% CAGR.
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Flexibility Leads to the Talent You Need

The U.S. economy continues to demonstrate the paradox of the pandemic fallout -- millions of open jobs, low labor force participation and millions of unemployed Americans. More than 2.5 million women have dropped out of the workforce in the past year alone, with female workforce participation dipping to 57%, the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years. Job openings for manufacturing and warehousing continue to grow, and talent shortages are particularly impacting the entry level ($20 per hour) rate.
Bentonville, ARwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Walmart’s DEI Director Talks Building Equity Into Talent Career Cycle

Walmart’s DEI journey began some 16 years ago, and as Donald Fan—the Bentonville, Ark.-based company’s senior director, global office of culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, told WGB, it’s a journey of “unwavering efforts and actions” that continues today. These efforts include integrating equity throughout the entire recruiting, hiring, onboarding, career...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

Department of Management & Economics

With effective management and leadership, organizations thrive! We produce professionals who are able to lead people and manage resources to create value. We achieve this by delivering high quality applied managerial skills, developing critical thinking acumen, and engaging with external stakeholders. We are committed to teaching excellence and to the creation and dissemination of knowledge to advance theory, practice and pedagogy. As a student in our department, you will receive hands-on experience through internships, symposiums and workshops. Many of our faculty members have extensive industry experience and are eager to help you prepare for the challenges in today’s business environment. They also have wide-ranging research interests and seek to contribute to academic and business-oriented literature.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

PGC Digital: Touchten Games’ Rokimas Seoharyo talks top talent acquisition

Touchten Games’ CEO and co-founder Rokimas Seoharyo discussed his first-hand experiences hiring in the mobile games industry at PGC Digital #7 today. Seoharyo detailed his journey through 12 years of talent acquisition and outlined lessons learned along the way, leading him to find that game teams are more like ones you find in sports teams - not a family.
Career Development & Adviceplasticstoday.com

Talent Talk: Career Diversification Is a Professional Survival Skill

Once upon a time, a professional’s career was judged, at least in part, by how few jobs they had. The societal contract was to get hired by a great company, work there for 40 years, and retire. I’m not sure if this was unique to Cincinnati, where I grew up, but we would use the phrase “got on,” as in, “Did you hear Don got on with Procter & Gamble?”

Comments / 0

Community Policy