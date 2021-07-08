Cancel
Agriculture

Story Grant Call: Agricultural Water Management and Resilience in Pandemic Times – Nile Basin

SciDev.Net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow is Covid-19 impacting agricultural water management in the Nile Basin countries?. Agriculture is the mainstay of Africa’s economy accounting for between 20-35% of the GDP in many African States. The Covid-19 pandemic is a global health concern that continues to have devastating impacts on the economy of many African...

www.scidev.net

#Water Management#Water Scarcity#Clean Water#Context Agriculture#African
Aberdeen, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Livestock auctions increase as drought forces producers’ hands

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What is supposed to be a quiet time for livestock auction barns, this month has been anything but. And the longer the ongoing drought continues without any relief, the more hard decisions producers will face soon. This year’s drought has been one of the...
Energy Industrycgiar.org

Private sector using solar suitability tool and maps to expand solar pump supply chains across Africa

As climate change threatens water and food security in Africa, small solar pumps could irrigate millions of smallholder farms. But which farmers are in the right spots to benefit? The companies deploying these technologies need to navigate a complex landscape where solar irrigation must be part of a sustainable package of solutions to water scarcity, not become part of the problem. What they need, in fact, are maps.
Agriculturewaynecountynews.net

Agricultural News: Managing Fly Populations on Pastured Cattle

Fly infestations cost US livestock producers over $1 billion annually. Depending on the fly, the losses are attributed to decreased weight gain, loss in milk productivity, transmission of bacteria causing mastitis and/or pinkeye in cattle, and health treatments. It is no secret that flies have become resistant to many of...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

UK opens Future Farming Resilience Fund as part of agricultural transition

Now that the United Kingdom is outside of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy, the Government has set out plans for a seven-year agricultural transition to the new system which will reward farmers for environmental improvements alongside food production on their land. The Future Farming Resilience Fund has been developed to...
Marin County, CAnorthbaybiz.com

Marin County Agricultural Community Displays its Resiliency

It wasn’t just the COVID-19 pandemic that presented challenges to Marin County’s agricultural producers in 2020. It was also wildfire, smoke from distant wildfires, and a drought that grew more severe month after month. The resiliency of local farmers, ranchers, and their workforce is duly noted in the 2020 annual Marin County Crop & Livestock Report, released July 13.
Great Falls, MTmontanarightnow.com

Water conservation is one of the keys to the future agriculture

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Agriculture is rapidly changing from a focus on barley and wheat to canola, chickpeas and industrial hemp. But what does this change have have in store for farmers and consumers?. That is the question the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce is trying to tackle with the...
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Maintaining Diversity of Integrated Rice and Fish Production Confers Adaptability of Food Systems to Global Change

Rice and fish are preferred foods, critical for healthy and nutritious diets, and provide the foundations of local and national economies across Asia. Although transformations, or “revolutions,” in agriculture and aquaculture over the past half-century have primarily relied upon intensified monoculture to increase rice and fish production, agroecological approaches that support biodiversity and utilize natural processes are particularly relevant for achieving a transformation toward food systems with more inclusive, nutrition-sensitive, and ecologically sound outcomes. Rice and fish production are frequently integrated within the same physical, temporal, and social spaces, with substantial variation amongst the types of production practice and their extent. In Cambodia, rice field fisheries that strongly rely upon natural processes persist in up to 80% of rice farmland, whereas more input and infrastructure dependent rice-shrimp culture is expanding within the rice farmland of Vietnam.
Agriculturecgiar.org

When crop diversity pays off in food security: Evidence from Ethiopia

Climatic uncertainty means that smallholder farmers need to have more confidence in the seeds they use. Therefore, the CGIAR Research Program on Water, Land and Ecosystems (WLE) and Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) lead a Seeds for Needs program targeting these farmers with a diverse range of seeds that are able to thrive in a changing climate. Along with the seeds, they provide additional support to help farming communities adapt to climatic and other shocks, directly addressing their vulnerability to food insecurity.
Agriculturehoustonmirror.com

Rwandan Farmers Pin Hopes on New Tech to Tackle Food Losses

Rwanda has introduced mobile dryer machines as part of an innovative solution to reduce post-harvest losses of food Credit: Aimable Twahirwa. KIGALI, Rwanda, Jul 22 2021 (IPS) - Rwanda is trying to reduce post-harvest loss by relying on new technologies to increase the amount of food available for consumption and help smallholder farmers confront some challenges caused by the overproduction of staple crops.
Public HealthSciDev.Net

Deadly COVID-19 Delta variant taking hold in Africa

Africa’s COVID-19 cases increased by 25 per cent in six weeks to July. Delta variant, vaccine inequity and nonadherence to preventive measures blamed. More COVID-19 vaccines needed to avoid repeat of HIV/AIDS tragedy. [KAMPALA] The highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant has been reported in 22 of the 55 African states,...
AgricultureNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Potential Aquaculture Management Program in the Pacific Islands

NOAA Fisheries, in coordination with the Western Pacific Fishery Management Council (Council), prepared a Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (DPEIS) pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) that analyzes the potential environmental impacts of a Federal aquaculture management program for the Pacific Islands Region. The National Environmental Policy Act...
WorldUSC News

Water dispute on the Nile River could destabilize the region

The rapid filling of a giant dam at the headwaters of the Nile River — the world’s biggest waterway, supporting millions of people — could reduce water supplies to downstream Egypt by more than one-third, new USC research shows. A water deficit of that magnitude, if unmitigated, could potentially destabilize...
Agriculturecgiar.org

Six key principles for improving agricultural water productivity

Over two billion people already live in areas experiencing high water stress, and that number is expected to grow as a combination of climate change, population growth and unsustainable production and consumption patterns takes its toll. At the heart of the unfolding crisis is food production, which currently accounts for around 70% of global water withdrawals and can reach more than 90% in agrarian economies. Getting agricultural water use right is essential to strengthening both water and food security worldwide – a key prerequisite for sustainable development and resilient societies.
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Time to Overhaul U.S. Agricultural Policy

Since the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation, the U.S. produce industry has been actively pursuing policy changes to counter increasing foreign competition. This competition, particularly from Mexico, has caused great challenges to the sustainability of the domestic industry. I have participated in policy discussions and testified at two...
AgricultureSciDev.Net

AgriAfrica: Toxins threaten food safety

In Africa, unsafe food causes illness, puts pressure on public health systems and hinders progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals to end poverty and hunger by 2030. According to the World Health Organization, each year about 600 million people around the world become ill after eating contaminated food. This is...
AnimalsInverse

Feral hogs study reveals an unexpected consequence of invasive species

On August 4, 2019, Willie McNabb raised a Twitter hellstorm when he tweeted the following response to a post advocating for restrictions on assault rifles:. Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?

