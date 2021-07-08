Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Guardian US appoints Nataki Williams as senior vice president of finance

By GNM press office
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 14 days ago

Guardian News & Media is pleased to announce the appointment of Nataki Williams to the role of senior vice president of finance for Guardian US. In this leadership role she will oversee all financial functions for the US business as it continues to grow in the North American market, and will collaborate closely with Guardian US President Regina Buckley.

Nataki was previously at Coach, USA, where she was vice president of finance. Earlier in her career, she spent seven years at Viacom in different finance roles and she also held positions at Loreal and Johnson & Johnson.

Nataki Williams said: “I’m excited to be joining an organization whose mission so closely aligns with my core values and I look forward to playing a key role in its ongoing growth and success.”

Regina Buckley, President of Guardian US, said: I’m thrilled Nataki is joining Guardian US as we grow our footprint in this market. Her leadership, strategic oversight and financial expertise will help steer the business forward as we navigate the post-pandemic world.”

---------- ends---------


About Guardian News & Media

Guardian US is renowned for its Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into widespread secret surveillance by the National Security Agency, and for other award-winning work, including The Paradise Papers. Guardian US has bureaus in New York, Washington D.C., New Orleans and Oakland, covering the climate crisis, politics, race and immigration, gender, national security and more.

Guardian News & Media (GNM), publisher of theguardian.com , is one of the largest English-speaking newspaper websites in the world. Since launching its U.S. and Australian digital editions in 2011 and 2013, respectively, traffic from outside of the U.K. now represents over two-thirds of The Guardian’s total digital audience.


Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Us#Senior Vice President#Guardian News Media#North American#Viacom#Gnm#Theguardian Com#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Paradigm Appoints Elizabeth Ulloa Lowry As Senior Vice President Of Case Management

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Ulloa Lowry as Senior Vice President of Case Management. In the role, she will be responsible for the case management suite of products within Paradigm's Clinical Solutions business unit, overseeing the portfolio's profit and loss, serving as a client ambassador, and leading the company's team of skilled case management professionals. Elizabeth will report directly to Kathy Galia, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Clinical Solutions.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Albert Ko Joins Elation Health's Board of Directors

FinTech Leader Lends Expertise to Reform Primary Care Payment Models and Build-Out Elation’s Primary Care Platform. Elation Health, a clinical-first technology company powering the future of independent primary care, today announced that noted business leader Albert “Al” Ko, CEO of Early Warning, the fintech firm behind the Zelle banking network, has joined Elation Health’s Board of Directors.
Businesscharlottenews.net

Avidian Appoints John Schaff as Vice President of Exploration

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ('Avidian' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. John Schaff to Vice-President of Exploration. Dr. Tom Setterfield stepped down as Vice President of Exploration effective July 19th but will remain as a Consultant and Technical Advisor to the Company.
BusinessGreater Milwaukee Today

Guardian Software Systems announces vice president

OCONOMOWOC — Guardian Software Systems announced the appointment of Gene Stevens as Guardian’s new vice president of sales and marketing. “We are thrilled to welcome Gene into this expanded role,” said Steve Hoppe, CEO of Guardian Software Systems. “He has been an indispensable member of our team, and his depth of experience and thorough understanding of today’s foundries and the future of the industry positions him well for the job.”
Exton, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG

EXTON, PA — Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) announced the appointment of Erica Raether as the company’s inaugural vice president of people, culture and ESG (environmental, social and governance). Ms. Raether has 20 years of human resources experience within the biotech and medical device industries focused on creating and executing innovative strategies that drive employee engagement, advance ESG objectives and achieve operational goals.
Businessdcvelocity.com

ReverseLogix Names Vice President of Finance

Burlingame, Calif. July 15, 2021 – ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, announced that Alex Muñoz has joined the company as vice president of finance. He is responsible for leading and managing all financial aspects of the company’s growth as it delivers revolutionary reverse logistics solutions to retailers, ecommerce brands, manufacturers and 3PLs.
Businessaithority.com

(ISC)² Appoints Tara Wisniewski To Executive Vice President Of Advocacy, Global Markets And Member Engagement

Philanthropic and global affairs leader to advance the organization’s global strategy for advocacy and government affairs, and champion the association’s charitable foundation, member engagement and diversity initiatives. (ISC)2 – the world’s largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals announced the appointment of Tara Wisniewski to executive vice president, advocacy,...
Businessfinextra.com

LedgerEdge appoints Michelle Neal as CEO of US operations

LedgerEdge, the next-generation ecosystem for trading, announces the appointment of Michelle Neal as CEO of US operations. This appointment will support the US expansion of the firm, which is rolling out a global corporate bond trading platform built on distributed ledger technology. LedgerEdge is starting with the launch of a UK multi-lateral trading facility in Q3 2021, followed by a launch of a US alternative trading system in Q1 2022.
TV & Videosaithority.com

fuboTV Names Alison Sternberg Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

FuboTV Inc. the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, has appointed Alison Sternberg to the newly-created role of senior vice president, investor relations. Sternberg joins fuboTV effective immediately and reports to David Gandler, co-founder and CEO. In her new role, Sternberg will manage all investor relations, leading interactions with the...
Businessaithority.com

Quantori Expands Executive Team, Appoints Sean Murphy as Vice President, Client Services

Quantori, leading data science and digital transformation services company for the life sciences and healthcare sectors, announced the appointment of Sean Murphy as Vice President of Client Services, effective immediately. Sean will oversee Quantori’s global network of IT professionals providing world-class software engineering and data analytics services to top biopharma and healthcare companies.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ModivCare Inc. Announces Senior Management Appointments

ModivCare Inc. ("ModivCare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that, effective July 20, 2021, Jonathan B. Bush has been promoted to Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, and Kenneth Shepard has been promoted to Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer.
Businessglobalconstructionreview.com

Balfour Beatty appoints vice president for US operation

UK contractor Balfour Beatty has appointed Daniel LaFrance vice president and chief compliance officer for its buildings, civils and investments operations in the US. Working in Virginia, LaFrance will focus on legal, regulatory and operational compliance, and also managing risk assessments. He was previously employed at Colas USA for 16...
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Sigilon Therapeutics Appoints Ajay Rai, M.B.A., As Senior Vice President, Head Of Business Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (SGTX) - Get Report, a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today announced the appointment of Ajay Rai, M.B.A., as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development. Most recently, Mr. Rai served as Vice President, Corporate Development, Strategy & Alliance Management at Frequency Therapeutics where he was responsible for evolving the company's overall business and corporate strategy and played an integral role in executing several financing rounds, including an Initial Public Offering.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces Andrew Swiger to Retire as Senior Vice President; Kathryn Mikells Elected Senior Vice President and CFO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Andrew Swiger, senior vice president of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), has announced his intention to retire effective Sept. 1 after more than 43 years of service. The board of directors has elected Kathryn Mikells, a former executive with Diageo, United Airlines and Xerox, as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Aug. 9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy