Beverly Hills, CA

Brody Jenner Wants Kristin Cavallari Back Full-Time On The Hills: New Beginnings

By Evie
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 14 days ago
My favorite weeknights are Wednesdays. This is because I get a double dose of BH drama with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings . The latter brings me back to my teens with a potent shot of nostalgia – particularly whenever Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge are on screen. Will they, or won’t they? Please do something more than flirt like you never left high school!

At this point though, I’ll take the nostalgia over RHOBH’s lack of anything interesting right now. Not much even happens on The Hills: New Beginnings – the drama is vague and dulled by everyone’s laid back California vibe. I still watch with glee, especially because insane characters and crystal moguls Heidi Pratt and Spencer Pratt seemingly live on another planet. Brody even seems to know that not much ever happens on the show – which is why he’s calling for Kristin Cavallari to come back full-time .

In an exclusive interview with Page Six , Brody waxed poetic about Kristin’s debut on the original series during Season 5 . “When she came on the show back in the day, she just comes in with just fire. When she comes on, drama starts,” Brody said.

“[ Kristin ] really pulls things out of people; she’s so good at that. She’s such a pro in this industry and in reality television. I mean, she’s been doing it since she was a little kid, forever. So, she just adds a lot to [the show],” said Brody . Basically, Brody is admitting that the show is completely scripted , but that Kristin knows how to deliver the drama in an authentic way. I couldn’t agree more.

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Says She’ll “Never” Appear On Southern Charm Despite Craig Conover Claims

Brody also discussed how it felt to have Kristin come back this year, saying, “everybody enjoyed having her around — it was a great experience. She’s so much fun and so cool to hang with. I think we all love her to death. We want her back full time.” Please come back full-time Kristin ! It’s not like you’re ever going to cameo on Southern Charm .

Brody also shared that when Kristin “came into town,” they, “had some really genuine, great moments. She looks amazing. I mean, this girl has three kids and you can’t even — she’s gorgeous. She looks incredible. So, it was fun. It was fun having her around.”

Brody will always have a thing for Kristin . And Audrina . I’d love to see either pairing actually work out.

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Claims Madison LeCroy Begged Jay Cutler To Film Southern Charm; Says “This Girl Just Wants Me To Be Seen With Her”

TELL US- DO YOU THINK KRISTIN SHOULD COME BACK FULL-TIME? ARE YOU WATCHING THE HILLS? IS THE DRAMA FAKE? DOES IT MATTER? IS BRODY BETTER WITH AUDRINA? OR DOES AUDRINA DESERVE BETTER?

[Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]

The post Brody Jenner Wants Kristin Cavallari Back Full-Time On The Hills: New Beginnings appeared first on Reality Tea .

