“Iron Sharpens Iron” FD Softball Gets Win vs #3 ADM In Regular Season Finale

The 2001 schedule for Fort Dodge Softball has been a brutal one. The Dodgers have taken on ranked teams all throughout the season. Coach Andi Adams deliberately created a schedule that would put her team in uncomfortable situations to get them ready for the postseason. The regular season finale was no different, as Fort Dodge took on 3rd ranked ADM. That game was a late addition to the schedule too, which is an example of the “iron sharpens iron” mindset Coach Adams has in scheduling.