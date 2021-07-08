Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

AG Paxton’s Law Enforcement Round Up

thekatynews.com
 14 days ago

The Child Exploitation Unit made a noteworthy arrest last week. In Bexar County, Zane Ellis, 20, of San Antonio, was arrested on June 29 for five counts of Possession of Child Pornography. This case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to an online account. In the course of executing a search warrant, investigators found numerous files of child pornography on Ellis’ cell phone and seized multiple devices for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit. Ellis was transported to the Bexar County Jail where he was booked without incident.

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Fugitive#Child Pornography#Round Up#Ag Paxton#Ncmec#The Houston Fugitive Unit#The Austin Fugitive Unit#Sexual Assault Of A Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

Law enforcement reports for July 19

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday. • Probation violation/parole - Freddie Earl Hardin, 59, 302 C St., Meridian. • Probation violation/parole - Laderrick Q. Rencher, 45, 7455 Lizelia Rd., Marion. Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Leadville, COleadvilleherald

Law enforcement responds to homicide

At approximately 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Leadville Police Department responded to an incident at 1516 Mt. Elbert Drive that was later ruled a homicide. The victim, a 61-year-old male whose name has not yet been released, was discovered deceased by responders...
Law Enforcementthemountvernongrapevine.com

Do you Aspire to be in Law Enforcement?

The OHIO OFFICE OF LAW ENFORCEMENT RECRUITMENT was established by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and is housed within the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. This office was created to aid local law enforcement agencies in the recruitment and retention...
Public Safetyvermont.gov

Law Enforcement Bulletin 21-04

Topic What's happening Changes made Effective Date. Temporary plates (including in-transit plates) may now be displayed conspicuously on the rear of the vehicle including inside the rear window of the vehicle. All numerals and letters on the plates must always remain legible. Makes permanent the electronic issuance of temporary plates...
Missouri Statenewspressnow.com

Law enforcement on scene of incident in Moberly

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several law enforcement agencies are on scene at an incident in Moberly. An ABC 17 news crew on scene reports Moberly police and Missouri State Highway Patrol are on scene on the 300 block of east Burkhart. According to a trooper on the scene, he has been...
Dodge County, WIhngnews.com

Anonymous tips to law enforcement

Every day, law enforcement officers rely on citizen observers in serving and protecting our community while also responding to the needs of the public. We receive communications from citizens through 911 calls, non-emergency calls, personal contact and even submittals through electronic means such as email, our website and most recently our Dodge County Sheriff’s Office App available on Android or Apple.
Law Enforcementcrowleytoday.com

Local law enforcement weighs in

Dozens of Louisiana law enforcement officers are calling on state lawmakers to keep the current concealed carry requirements in place and uphold Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a bill that would scrap the training and permit needed to carry a concealed handgun. Edwards struck down legislation by Republican Sen....
Altavista, VAwpde.com

Virginia law enforcement adapts to changes in marijuana laws

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department is working to better understand and enforce the new marijuana legislation in Virginia. Since July 1, it has been legal to smoke or possess marijuana in Virginia if you are 21 years of age or older. However, it is still illegal to...
Chester, SCNews & Reporter

Java with a side of Law Enforcement

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey has held several Coffee with a Cop event over the past year or so and he says at those events, the citizens never fail to ask him what he needs. He always answers: “Pray for us.”. Dorsey says, “We have seen a huge shift in...
King County, WAPosted by
Crosscut

Despite WA court ruling, warrants continue for drug possession

Months after the Washington Supreme Court deemed the state’s law criminalizing drug possession unconstitutional, thousands of people remain on parole with drug-related charges that are likely invalid. In some cases, these people have been arrested for parole violations on warrants issued by the Washington State Department of Corrections, despite their...
Delaware StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Jury Convicts Former Delaware Doctor of Unlawful Drug Distribution and Maintaining a Drug Premises

A federal jury convicted a former Delaware doctor Wednesday for unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances and for maintaining a drug-involved premises. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Patrick Titus, former M.D., 58, of Milford, unlawfully distributed or dispensed a variety of powerful opioids, including fentanyl, morphine, methadone, OxyContin and oxycodone, outside the usual scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Titus operated an internal medicine practice whereby he would frequently prescribe hundreds of these dangerous controlled substances in high dosages, sometimes in combination with each other or in other dangerous combinations, mostly in exchange for cash. Although these Schedule II drugs are approved for pain management treatment, Titus provided no meaningful medical care and, instead, prescribed these controlled substances to patients he knew were suffering from substance use disorder and/or who demonstrated clear signs that the prescribed drugs were being abused, diverted or sold on the street.
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Sgt. McLauchlan wraps up 34 years in law enforcement

CONWAY — Sgt. Russell McLauchlan, badge No. 703, signed off for the final time on Thursday ending a 34-year career in law enforcement, including the last 21 with the Conway Police Department. McLauchlan, 55, was given a hero’s. send-off by his colleagues, who hosted a cookout for him and his...
Law Enforcementwuzr.com

Law Enforcement Academy Expanding

The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is expanding now that the state’s new police reform law is in effect. They’re getting 70-million dollars in state funding to enhance training. They’ll be spending that on some new construction and more instructors for the facility that trains approximately 65-percent of the police officers...
WYFF4.com

Law enforcement to kick off speed enforcement campaign

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is partnering with four other Southeastern states for a speed enforcement campaign. Officials with SCDPS said the campaign, Operation Southern Shield, is an effort to reduce speed-related deaths and collisions on the roadways. The campaign is set to begin Monday and will run...

Comments / 0

Community Policy