Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jonas Blue and LÉON Release Tropical Music Video for House Track “Hear Me Say”

By Audrey Gibbs
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 14 days ago

Jonas Blue, a multi-platinum producer and songwriter, teamed up with Swedish pop star LÉON to release the track “Hear Me Say” on May 28, and it’s already amassed over 18 million global streams. On July 2, the two dropped a mesmerizing music video featuring sun-soaked shots and summery, vacation vibes.

The video was shot in Mexico and directed by Alex Nicholson, capturing the escapism that everyone hopes to experience this summer. The music video features shots of breezy days, surrounded by good company and even better adventures. As young people explore the island life, we see footage of moped rides, boating adventures and dives into a blue lagoon within a cave.

The video isn’t just visually pleasing, as the song perfectly complements the adventurous vibes of the shots. The synth, pulsing beat and bright sound make this song a perfect one to add to your summer playlist—and definitely one you’ll hear on the dance floor.

You can listen to “Hear Me Say” here now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hsdix_0arFDP4H00

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

207
Followers
529
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonas Blue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Tropical Music#Blue Lagoon#Mexico#House Track#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

A Will Away release new song + music video, “Re-Up”

Today, the criminally underrated 4-piece A Will Away continue to re-define what it means to be an alternative-rock band in the modern era. Now on their new label-home of Rude Records, the ban have released a brand new single titled “Re-Up,” which can be found below. Alongside the release of...
Musictheprp.com

Bad Omens Release “If I’m There” Unplugged Music Video

Bad Omens have premiered a music video for the acoustic version of their track “If I’m There“. That scaled down take on the song first appeared on the group’s 2020 EP, “FGBGFM Unplugged“, which stripped back several cuts from the group’s latest full-length album, “Finding God Before God Finds Me“.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WE CAME AS ROMANS Release Music Video For New Single 'Darkbloom'

WE CAME AS ROMANS has shared the official music video for their brand new single "Darkbloom". With sharp synths and riffs that could chip that paint off the wall, "Darkbloom" represents the next chapter for WE CAME AS ROMANS. In fall 2019, the band shared two new tracks: "From The First Note" and "Carry The Weight". These songs marked the first material the band released after singer Kyle Pavone's tragic passing in August 2018.
Musicallaccess.com

Rising Singer-Songwriter NIKKI HAHN Discusses Her Single ‘Obvious’, Creating The Music Video For It and Much More!

Meet Nikki Hahn! She is a rising star who’s expanding her career from the screen and on to the stage as well with a budding music career. On the heels of her debut single “In My Head,” she has released her sophomore single “Obvious” which is currently available on all streaming platforms. Inspired by 80’s and 90’s rock and pop, Nikki’s style blends the decades together to create her own lane of experimental pop-rock. She is currently working on her debut EP infusing the sounds of her guitar, piano, and bass.
Musicbubbleblabber.com

Watch New Animated Music Videos From Between The Buried And Me & Purple Disco Machine

This week we’ve got two animated music videos to drop in on you. The first one is one I’m very excited about as it’s for Between The Buried And Me for the single “Fix The Error” which is coming off of their forthcoming sequel record to the classic Color which is slated to drop on August 20th. The next animated video comes from German DJ Purple Disco Machine for the track “Playbox” which can also be streamed below.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Premiering Lindsay Starr's Dreamy Rock Track "Blaming the Weather" with Ethereal Music Video

Written in just a couple of hours, “Blaming the Weather” instantly feels extremely relatable and unapologetically honest. Nashville musician Lindsay Starr, along with her producer Kyle Henderson, writes about seasonal depression and uses it to address 2020’s intense social climate. The track plays shimmering guitar over a rockin’ melody giving it a dream-like vibe, but with an edgy groove. This unique instrumentation paired with Starr’s calming yet stern vocals makes “Blaming the Weather” a relaxing song about anxiety.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Shakey Graves, Shovels & Rope Prime Compilation Album, ‘Amerikinda: 20 Years of Dualtone’

Scott Robinson and Dan Herrington founded Dualtone Records in 2001 (Paul Roper later joined, working his way up from intern to CEO and Partner). The label, which boasts more than 300 record releases, four Grammy Award wins, and numerous Americana Music Association nods, has endured more than most—from erratic shifts in the music-making model to a devastating tornado and a global pandemic—and survived, blossoming to even greater excellence. With the upcoming 20th anniversary, the label has compiled together a commemorative set called Amerikinda: 20 Years of Dualtone, featuring its impressive roster of clients, including The Lumineers, Hayes Carll, and Gregory Alan Isakov.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Andrew W.K. says “Everybody Sins” in new music video

Andrew W.K. has released a music video for his latest single, “Everybody Sins.” The track is taken from his upcoming fifth full-length effort, God Is Partying, out September 10th via Napalm Records. The party rocker comments:. ”When we started working on the video for ‘Everybody Sins’, the director and I...
Musicmxdwn.com

Torres Shares Music Video for Sincere New Track “Thirstier”

Artist Torres released the title track for her newest album on July 14. “Thirstier” is the third single Torres (also known as Mackenzie Scott) released from Thirstier, which is due out July 30 via Merge Records. The song builds well, and features a moving guitar line and Scott’s voice, slightly...
Musicedmidentity.com

Sam Feldt and Sam Fischer Drop Summer Music Video for “Pick Me Up”

There’s a soothing presence from Sam Feldt and Sam Fischer when they teamed up for a new beautiful summer tune, “Pick Me Up.”. Since first breaking onto the scene, Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt has become defined by his tunes that are perfect for summer days spent by the pool or while dancing with friends under the night sky. Defined by tracks found on his album Sunrise to Sunset, as well as his singles like “Post Malone” with RANI and rework of “Show Me Love,” if there’s someone who has embraced the sunny vibes it’s him. Now, Sam Feldt has teamed up with Australian singer/songwriter Sam Fischer to create another jam dubbed, “Pick Me Up.”
Musicshowbizjunkies.com

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Soundtrack Details: Track List and John Legend Music Video

The Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, launches in theaters on July 16, 2021 and today Republic/Universal Music Canada dropped the film’s soundtrack in support of its upcoming release. The official soundtrack album features 16 tracks from artists including John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Anthony Ramos (currently on screen in the musical In the Heights), and 24kGoldn.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Electric Lady Studios & Spotify Partner for New Live EP Series ‘Live at Electric Lady’

Spotify has announced a new series partnered with the iconic Electric Lady Studios (ELS) to produce a series of live EPs aptly titled Live at Electric Lady. The series will include live audio recordings that will be distributed exclusively on Spotify. Electric Lady and Spotify have worked together in the past, and this project is a lively continuation of the budding partnership.
CelebritiesComplex

Billie Eilish Releases Self-Directed Video for New Track “NDA”

Billie Eilish has provided another taste of her much-anticipated sophomore album. Just weeks before the project’s release, the Grammy-winning singer came through with her “NDA” record and its official video. The song marks the fifth single off Happier Than Ever, the follow-up to Eilish’s 2019 debut studio album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Musicglobalazmedia.com

HAMMERHEDD Release Music Video for “Sediment”

Fraternal Thrash Metal trio HAMMERHEDD have dropped another music video from the group’s debut studio album. The band partnered with Metal Injection for the premiere of their new video for the track “Sediment”, which can be seen here. Brothers Henry, Eli & Abe Ismert bring their technical prowess to the forefront on this pummeling offering, with the video providing a stark expression of machine-like efficiency and workmanship. “Sediment” is from the band’s debut album ‘Grand Currents’, which saw a worldwide release earlier this year.
WorldNME

AKMU to release music videos for all songs on upcoming album ‘Next Episode’

South Korean sibling duo AKMU will be releasing music videos for all seven tracks on their forthcoming project, ‘Next Episode’. This is according to a statement their agency YG Entertainment gave to News1 on July 15. The company noted that the duo have “decided to showcase seven music videos, each depicting a theme from the seven songs included in the album,” as translated by Allkpop. “Each MV will be released in consecutive order [according to the tracklist].”
MusicNintendo Enthusiast

Mabel releases ‘Take It Home’ music video for Pokémon 25

Pokémon 25 anniversary celebrations continue, with English musician Mabel releasing her new music video, “Take It Home.” The video involves Mabel falling asleep while watching Pokémon and basically dreaming of a more flowery version of where she is, which involves Jigglypuff and Pikachu showing up. There isn’t much overt Pokémon flavor otherwise, and in all honesty, I can’t feign any enthusiasm for it. It’s a pop song that exists. It’s fine. Maybe you’ll enjoy it. I don’t know.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

U.D.O. Releases Music Video For New Single 'Metal Never Dies'

U.D.O., the band led by former ACCEPT frontman Udo Dirkschneider, will release its new album "Game Over", on October 22 via AFM Records. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Metal Never Dies", can be seen. Not one for embellishment. Dirkschneider strikes a sour note on "Game Over"....
Musictheyoungfolks.com

Music Premiere: The FunkLabb releases new video for ‘Pretty Please’

Music duo The FunkLabb recently introduced the continuation of their earlier single “Mama Said No” with the track “Pretty Please.” A brand new video for the single launched today. Made up of Brooklyn-based songwriters and producers Wes Davis and Ed Lawson, The FunkLabb represents the first time the duo is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy