Think about how amazing this past weekend was. Whether you traveled and went on a three day adventure or did absolutely nothing, a three day weekend is significantly better than a 2 day break every 5 workdays. Now think about how fast this short 4 day week is going? What if every week was like this one? What if you could do 5 days worth of work in 4 days and have a 3 day weekend every weekend? You would have the best job in Boise.