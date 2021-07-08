Cancel
NBA

Larry Brown receives Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award

By Christian Fowler
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award is given every year by the NBA Coaches Association to a longtime coach who "set a standard of integrity, competitive excellence and tireless promotion of NBA basketball." On Thursday, it was announced that this year's winner is soon-to-be Memphis assistant coach Larry Brown. After...

