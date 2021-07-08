Cancel
Go away with... Jaylen Barron

By Jae-Ha Kim, Tribune Content Agency
Chicago Tribune
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaylen Barron is one of the stars of the Starz series, “Blindspotting,” based on the 2018 film of the same name. The actress said she had a fairly chill attitude about what she could and couldn’t do during this pandemic. “I really feel like the pandemic gave me a chance to grow and get to know myself more,” said Barron. “I’ve discovered things about myself that a year and a half ago I wouldn’t even think I would like or dislike. Spending time outside, whether taking walks or eating, has become a continuous routine. I’ve also started listening to different meditation music.” Fans may stay in touch Barron, who also starred in the Netflix series “Free Rein,” on Twitter and Instagram.

