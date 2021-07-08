Go away with... Jaylen Barron
Jaylen Barron is one of the stars of the Starz series, “Blindspotting,” based on the 2018 film of the same name. The actress said she had a fairly chill attitude about what she could and couldn’t do during this pandemic. “I really feel like the pandemic gave me a chance to grow and get to know myself more,” said Barron. “I’ve discovered things about myself that a year and a half ago I wouldn’t even think I would like or dislike. Spending time outside, whether taking walks or eating, has become a continuous routine. I’ve also started listening to different meditation music.” Fans may stay in touch Barron, who also starred in the Netflix series “Free Rein,” on Twitter and Instagram.www.chicagotribune.com
