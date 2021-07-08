Only Houston All-Girls Ice Hockey Program Announces Launch Weekend Events

The Houston Girls Hockey Association (HGHA) announces its inaugural “Launch Weekend” events on July 10 and 11 at local ice rinks. The July 10 event will be held at the Sugar Land Ice and Sports Center starting at 4 PM, and the July 11 event will be held at the Aerodrome in the Willowbrook area starting at 9 AM. Both events will feature on-ice activities for Houston area girls interested in the sport, off-ice programs, t-shirt sales, fundraisers, and Fall Season registration. The HGHA welcomes girls ages 7 to 18 from Houston, College Station, Austin, San Antonio, and other surrounding areas with skating experience to participate; registration is required (www.htxstorm.com/signup).