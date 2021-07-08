Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Only Houston All-Girls Ice Hockey Program Announces Launch Weekend Events

thekatynews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Girls Hockey Association (HGHA) announces its inaugural “Launch Weekend” events on July 10 and 11 at local ice rinks. The July 10 event will be held at the Sugar Land Ice and Sports Center starting at 4 PM, and the July 11 event will be held at the Aerodrome in the Willowbrook area starting at 9 AM. Both events will feature on-ice activities for Houston area girls interested in the sport, off-ice programs, t-shirt sales, fundraisers, and Fall Season registration. The HGHA welcomes girls ages 7 to 18 from Houston, College Station, Austin, San Antonio, and other surrounding areas with skating experience to participate; registration is required (www.htxstorm.com/signup).

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Sugar Land, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Hockey#Usa Hockey#College Hockey#Ice Rinks#Hgha#Usa Hockey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

As Tokyo Games open, can Olympic flame burn away the funk?

TOKYO (AP) — Disputed, locked down and running a year late, the Tokyo Games begin at last on Friday night, a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease — and an event steeped in the political and medical baggage of a relentless pandemic whose presence haunts every Olympic corner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy