Harris County, TX

Harris County Transit Launches On-Demand Transportation

thekatynews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarris County Transit Plus begins its inaugural on-demand transport service today for residents living in the Generation Park-area of Precincts 1, 2 and 4. This affordable service allows residents to schedule transportation from point A to point B, within two established zones, running along the Northeast quadrant of Beltway 8. The service provides a faster trip and enhanced passenger experience through areas of the county that are less densely developed.

