The junior led the Vikings to their first ever state championship as he finished with a record of 11-0 on the mound. Fritcher maintained an ERA of 1.55 through 49.2 innings, while allowing 26 hits and 31 walks with 90 strikeouts. He was also an elite defender in center field, while hitting .543 with eight home runs, eight doubles, five triples and 48 RBIs to go with 17 stolen bases.