SHOCK: 17-week aborted baby found in Ohio abortion business dumpster

The remains of an aborted baby were discovered last month in a dumpster outside the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center (NEOWC) abortion facility located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Created Equal reports that pro-life advocate Matthew Connolly decided to search the garbage outside the facility, only to discover the gruesome remains of an estimated 17-week-old preborn child (based on body part measurements) who had been brutally aborted. The child’s limbs were found torn apart, indicating that it suffered a dilation and evacuation (D&E) abortion.