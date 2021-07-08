Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

SHOCK: 17-week aborted baby found in Ohio abortion business dumpster

By Bridget Sielicki
Posted by 
Live Action News
Live Action News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The remains of an aborted baby were discovered last month in a dumpster outside the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center (NEOWC) abortion facility located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Created Equal reports that pro-life advocate Matthew Connolly decided to search the garbage outside the facility, only to discover the gruesome remains of an estimated 17-week-old preborn child (based on body part measurements) who had been brutally aborted. The child’s limbs were found torn apart, indicating that it suffered a dilation and evacuation (D&E) abortion.

www.liveaction.org

Comments / 0

Live Action News

Live Action News

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Live Action News is the publishing arm of Live Action, publishing pro-life news and commentary from a pro-life perspective. Live Action is an organization dedicated to ending abortion and advancing human rights.

 https://www.liveaction.org/news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Dilation And Evacuation#The U S Supreme Court#Created Equal#Neowc#Citizens#A Pro Life Society#Operation Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Women's Health
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

New jobless claims spike unexpectedly from their pandemic low

The number of workers filing first-time jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week, showing the improving U.S. job market is still experiencing jitters as it emerges from the pandemic. Some 419,000 people applied for unemployment aid in the week ending July 17, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's an increase of...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy