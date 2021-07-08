Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dr. Fieseher: America’s roots are in the age of reason

Seacoast Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article"All mankind... being all equal and independent, no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty or possessions." ~ John Locke. The “Age of Reason” is understood to have started in the 1680’s with the writings of John Locke and Isaac Newton. What followed was over 100 years of science and philosophy examining the human condition and the world around us. Locke and Newton focused on science and government, but the era also produced new modes of thinking in other areas of human endeavor as well.

www.seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Locke
Person
Thomas Paine
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
Isaac Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Global Warming
Related
U.S. Politicsthekatynews.com

America’s Wildlife Act

During the pandemic, Texans headed back to nature in record numbers, with more people visiting state parks, hunting, fishing, and boating than ever before. A new congressional proposal aims to tap that exploding interest by investing more than $50 million per year in Texas for wildlife recovery and related public education and recreation, a move expected to boost the state’s already booming nature-based economy into overdrive. The bipartisan Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, H.R.2773, would provide $1.4 billion to […]
FitnessFOXBusiness

These are America's fittest cities

Arlington, Va., has been named the fittest city in America for the fourth consecutive year, according to the American College of Sports Medicine's (ACSM) 2021 American Fitness Index. The city notched a score of 86.1 out of a possible 100 on the index, which analyzed 100 of America’s largest cities...
SocietySeacoast Online

Letter: To form a more perfect union, we must teach our whole history

There is much objection by “Conservatives” over teaching students about the role racism has played in the development of the current social and economic situation of our United States. Many feel that discussions by students and teachers would be too divisive. Surely, though, we want to learn the facts of our history, as presented in preserved accounts at the time of the events.
Politicsthefulcrum.us

Video: Repairing America's Broken Democracy Featuring Dr. Ivan Douglas Hicks

Dr. Ivan Douglas Hicks, Founding General Secretary of The Ministerium, discusses the important work of engaging local communities in the legislative process on important issues impacting their lives. The interview is part of a collaboration between Bridge Alliance and CityBiz entitled Repairing America's Broken Democracy.
ReligionInside Higher Ed

History Reimagined

Ross Douthat, a very idiosyncratic kind of conservative, the Catholic intellectual traditionalist, a type more common in Britain than the United States, published a much commented upon columnon, of all things, the French and Indian War. A Hollywood favorite -- thanks to Last of the Mohicans -- this conflict, one...
SocietyRutland Herald

History and truth

Rosemary Lynn Averill’s fear-mongering commentary about Critical Race Theory adds to the right-wing three-card Monty game of focusing on boogeymen, such as cancel culture, and now CRT; thus, avoiding real issues and feeding people’s fears, not building knowledge. Let’s be clear about what CRT is and is not. Wikipedia defines...
PoliticsSCNow

CITIZEN COLUMN: Reconsidering Thomas Jefferson

Reconsidering learned history is difficult. As we are educated, most of us create a world view that portrays the tribe with which we identify in a positive light. For most of America’s existence, schoolchildren have been taught a story favorable to whites. This narrative persists and tends to harden in adulthood.
Mental Healthartofmanliness.com

Erich Fromm on Why It’s Difficult to Think Originally and Critically in the Modern Age

Editor’s note: Erich Fromm was a German sociologist and psychologist of the 20th century. His most famous work, Escape From Freedom, examined a most interesting paradox: while human beings long for freedom, when they get it, they often experience it as disorienting and anxiety-producing — something to flee from, rather than embrace. Given the time the book was written, 1941, Fromm was unsurprisingly interested in the way many of his fellow Germans had not only tolerated the Nazis’ rise to power, but eagerly welcomed it as a chance to submit themselves to an authoritarian regime that would structure their lives and tell them what to do. But he described a similar, if less extreme, impulse in his adopted homeland of the United States as well. Americans, Fromm argued, were too willing to surrender their personal freedom to cultural conformity — to alleviate the burden of being an individual by losing the self in the dictates of society.
Visual ArtMetropolis Magazine

Reevaluating America’s Priorities

About once in a generation, cultures get to stand back and reassess what really matters, and if they must course-correct to evolve. A ruthless pandemic, a groundswell of voices for racial justice, the political intention to tackle the climate crisis, and the aftermath of the #MeToo movement have forced architects and designers in the United States to ask: What values do we hold dear? What harm have we caused, and who benefits from the work we do?
Washington StateScrubs Magazine

America’s Oldest Nurse is Finally Retiring at Age 96

It’s been quite a ride for Florence “SeeSee” Rigney, who recently ended her 70-year career as a nurse at MultiCare Tacoma General in Washington state at the age of 96, earning her the title of the oldest working nurse in America. Her life is a testament to the commitment and dedication of healthcare providers everywhere. We wish her all the best after seven decades of making the world a better place.
Newark Valley, NYowegopennysaver.com

Experience America’s past

The public is invited to experience America’s past at an upcoming rendezvous on July 17 and 18 at the The Bement-Billings Farmstead and Museum, located at 9241 Route 38 in Newark Valley, N.Y. The Newark Valley Historical Society and Museum is host to the 2021 Northeastern Primitive Rendezvous, and where...
Drinksthedigestonline.com

The Story Behind America’s Oldest Distillery and Its NJ Roots

Apple brandy, or applejack as it’s more affectionately known, is America’s oldest spirit and its roots trace back to right here in New Jersey. Anyone that has ever tried the decadent and apple-forward Jack Rose cocktail knows just how delicious this brandy can be. But the spirit is more than just an ingredient in a drink. It plays a part in not only New Jersey but also American history. With connections to presidents and literary figures, applejack is an American spirit at its core. And the Laird family, and its namesake Laird & Company Applejack, has everything to do with that.
ReligionNew York Post

Ibram X. Kendi is the false prophet of a dangerous and lucrative faith

Ibram X. Kendi’s name appears everywhere: in school curricula, corporate-training programs, even the Navy’s official reading list. The Boston University prof is a blazing supernova in the constellation of radical-chic race activism. But be warned: His philosophy would jeopardize the bedrock American ideal of individual dignity and equality under law.
BusinessTimes Union

Age Safe® America Celebrates 6 Years of Serving Seniors and the Aging in Place Industry

SARASOTA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Age Safe America, LLC launches into its 7th year with a new look and updated professional and consumer offerings. Although the last six years have been very explosive for this burgeoning industry, the fallout from this pandemic has further exposed the many advantages and urgency to prepare now for aging in place. Seniors and family members are looking to Age Safe® America for trusted advice, solutions and referrals. Aging services providers, healthcare professionals, leading franchise networks and organizations are all seeking additional training and certification from Age Safe America to better capture the opportunity and gain the confidence of this massive audience. The company is capitalizing on this growing demand by leveraging its past successes, key relationships, and their well respected brand.
ReligionArkansas Online

OPINION | PHILIP MARTIN: Not even sinister

There is an ol' boy I follow on Facebook. He's a man of faith. He believes the Restoration of the Once and Future President is coming, and that in a year all those who were suckered into being vaccinated will realize their mistake and that it will be too late for them. He believes that the audit in Arizona is going to rock the world.
Sciencencadvertiser.com

Every American needs to take a history of Mexico class

The recent backlash over a new book on the history of The Alamo is not about partisanship nor misapplied critical race theory. It is, however, about denying who we are as a nation. More than an erasure of historical fact it is another example of the ongoing and dangerous practice of cherry-picking parts of our past to fit prepackaged national myths. This is not a new practice nor is our society the only one to rewrite history to suit current political winds. Yet denying a serious, factual analysis of our past sabotages the ability to achieve a more just and equal society. If we start our national origins story with historical falsehoods, we will continue to repeat and expand these fictions to make the initial lie make sense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy