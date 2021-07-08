Cancel
Music

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with American Authors

By Bringin' It Backwards
American Songwriter
 14 days ago
We had the pleasure of interviewing American Authors over Zoom video!

For the release of “Nice and Easy”, American Authors joined forces with Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray to create the perfect summer BBQ soundtrack song. The laidback anthem takes a break from the last year’s chaos and reminds listeners to cut themselves some slack.

The new song is also a toast to new beginnings for the band, releasing the single independently and having begun producing their music on their own from top-to-bottom. After amassing 1 billion-plus streams, picking up multi-platinum and gold plaques, and selling out shows everywhere, the guys grabbed the reins and assumed dominion over their future in 2021. Composed of Zac, Dave Rublin [bass, keys], and Matt Sanchez [drums], American Authors are fully embracing their newfound independence and heading back to their roots. Zac shares, “‘Nice And Easy’ is the most ‘American Authors’ song we’ve released in a long time. Not only did we write and produce the song completely ourselves, but we really wanted to make something fun while keeping our signature message of hope.”

Since forming at Berklee College of Music in Boston during 2006, American Authors have become embedded in both popular music and culture. After grinding it out independently, they dropped their debut album, Oh, What A Life, in 2014 on Island Records. It eventually went gold and yielded the triple-platinum anthem “Best Day of My Life.” It not only soared to #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it also became ubiquitous across film, television, video games, and sports. To date, they’ve landed over 600 syncs and counting. 2016’s What We Live For housed the Top 20 hit “Go Big or Go Home.” In 2019, their third full-length, Seasons, picked up widespread acclaim. That spirit carries over to the single “Nice & Easy”. Entirely crafted by the band themselves, it kicks off their fresh chapter with boisterous horn-powered production, handclaps, and sunny inspiring lyrics. Zac trades verses with McGrath before the chantable chorus rings out with the ultimate upbeat mantra, “I’m gonna kick back, just relax, enjoy the summer breeze and slow it down just for now, take it nice and easy.

In the end, American Authors are doing exactly what they were always meant to do.

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
We’ve all felt it, endured it, and grappled with it— the beast that is FOMO (the fear of missing out). Whether FOMO crept into your subconscious or dropped in unannounced, this feeling is almost as abstract as the solutions wielded against it. Alabamian Bailey Coats took a stab at describing this emotional phenomenon in her single “FOMO,” which is exclusively premiering on American Songwriter below.

