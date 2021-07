PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - A traffic stop by Indiana State Police for an expired temporary tag led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapons charges. Around 3:20 a.m. today, Trooper Dakota Novak was on US 150 in Palmyra when he spotted a white Nissan Sentra ahead of him with an expired tag. After stopping the Nissan, Novak smelled marijuana coming from the car.