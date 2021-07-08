Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

More Than a Dozen Delta Variant Cases Found in Houston

thekatynews.com
 14 days ago

COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline in Harris County, but people are still getting sick and dying from the virus and now the Delta variant is here too. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has more than a dozen Delta variant cases and not one of them was vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is also very effective against the Delta variant. Since this variant is much more contagious than COVID-19, there are likely many more undiagnosed cases in our community. Half of Harris County’s residents are not vaccinated.

thekatynews.com

Comments / 10

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Vaccines
Houston, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Harris County, TX
Vaccines
Harris County, TX
Health
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Hcph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Hoffman Warns Delta Variant is Infecting the Fully Vaccinated

Humboldt County Health Officer Ian Hoffman said during a press conference yesterday the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant is circulating in Humboldt County, warning there’s growing evidence it can spread among fully vaccinated individuals. Indications that the variant can be transmitted by fully vaccinated people is reason for pause, Hoffman...
Pharmaceuticalshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

One state has had 5,000 infections, 80 deaths of vaccinated people

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts have led to 80 deaths and account for more than 5,000 reported cases. The number of breakthrough cases increased by 716 in one week. As of July 12, 5,492 breakthrough infections were recorded across the country. Breakthrough COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts have led to 80...
Public Healthkxnet.com

20 cases of COVID Delta variant documented in ND, say health officials

At least 20 cases of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in North Dakota. And the North Dakota Department of Health is reminding the public of the importance of prevention measures and vaccinations to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19. The Delta variant, or B.1.617.2 strain,...
Riverside County, CAidyllwildtowncrier.com

J&J FDA warning and clinical trials on pregnant women

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot has an additional warning on its label as of July 12: Guillain-Barré syndrome. The Mayo Clinic defines the syndrome as “a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms. “These...
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

Delta variant confirmed in Skagit; vaccinated islanders diagnosed with COVID

Vaccines have delivered a gut punch to COVID-19, but the stubborn respiratory virus is refusing to go down for the count. Three vaccinated individuals in San Juan County were diagnosed this month with COVID-19, that county’s health officer confirmed on social media July 17. Closer to home, the virus’ delta variant “has now officially been found in Skagit County,” Skagit County Public Health spokeswoman Danica Sessions said July 16 in a weekly video update posted online. And on July 14, another Skagit County resident died from COVID-19 — the 78th local death since the pandemic reached this area in March 2020.
Kane County, ILkanecountyconnects.com

Onwuta: Delta Variant Accounts For 78.9% COVID Cases in Our Region

In a report today (Wednesday, July 21, 2021) to the Kane County Board Public Health Committee, Director of Health Promotion Uche Onwuta said the Delta variant already accounts for about 78.9% of the cases in Region 5 — which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. The Centers for...
Lancaster County, NEklin.com

Concern As COVID-19 Cases And Hospitalizations Increase

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials reported today that they are closely monitoring a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and it appears the delta variant is a driving factor. The delta variant is now the most frequently identified variant in both Nebraska and Lancaster County. It’s spreading fast in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Hamilton County, TNchattanoogapulse.com

Health Department Monitoring Increase in COVID-19 Cases In The Community

The Hamilton County Health Department has been monitoring the steady increase in COVID-19 infections over the last four weeks. In the last 14 days, Hamilton County has seen a 218% jump in new COVID-19 cases. Over 50% of these new cases have occurred in people under the age of 30. Hospitalization rates are also rising, with a 200% increase in Hamilton County from the previous 14-day period.
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

Increasing COVID-19 Cases, Delta Variants In Idaho

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again and states with vaccination rates similar to Idaho’s have started to see real surges. Idaho’s seven-day moving average jumped from about 70 cases per day in late June to roughly 145 by mid-July. Nationwide, about 57% of eligible people are vaccinated. In Idaho, that number drops to 45%.
Public HealthBeatrice Daily Sun

Local health department confirms delta variant of COVID-19

On Wednesday, July 21, Public Health Solutions released a statement announcing that at least eight individuals have tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19 in three of the five counties in their district. PHS currently serves Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties. “This comes as no surprise, as...
Imperial County, CAholtvilletribune.com

Delta Numbers Remain Low, Vaccination Rates High

How widespread the highly transmissible Delta variant is in Imperial County is unclear, but since two cases were found among local patients three weeks ago by public health officials, no new cases have been detected. This comes as overall active COVID infections in Imperial County are on the upswing, more...
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

Health Department CEO urges vaccinations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Patrick McGough, CEO of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, is asking you to get vaccinated. Do it for the children, he said at a press briefing held virtually on Wednesday. “I’m asking and just wanted to put out a general plea to the public that if you’ve...
Garrett County, MDgarrettcounty.org

Delta Variant of COVID-19 Identified in Garrett County

The Garrett County Health Department was notified today that the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has been confirmed in Garrett County. The Maryland Public Health Laboratory conducts RNA sequencing on COVID-19 case specimens from across the state, and the Delta variant was found in a Garrett County specimen. The variant was identified in Allegany County last week.
Public HealthMinot Daily News

ND Health Department reminds people to take precautions amid Delta variant concerns

BISMARCK – As the Delta variant of COVID-19 has recently emerged as the dominant strain in the United States, the North Dakota Department of Health reminds the public of the importance of prevention measures and vaccinations to reduce the risk of transmitting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. COVID-19, including the Delta variant, is present and spreading in North Dakota communities. Individuals who are not feeling well are encouraged to stay home and seek out a COVID-19 testing opportunity.

Comments / 10

Community Policy