More Than a Dozen Delta Variant Cases Found in Houston
COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline in Harris County, but people are still getting sick and dying from the virus and now the Delta variant is here too. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has more than a dozen Delta variant cases and not one of them was vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is also very effective against the Delta variant. Since this variant is much more contagious than COVID-19, there are likely many more undiagnosed cases in our community. Half of Harris County’s residents are not vaccinated.thekatynews.com
