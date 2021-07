WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Rachel K. Jordan is donating a kidney to her friend Jon Anglemyer who is in need of a transplant. It isn’t uncommon for Rachel Jordan, owner of Rachel K’s Bakery in Washington, to make donations. However, those donations usually come in the form of breakfast and baked goods donated to the less fortunate if they come to her bakery, or to local nonprofits through donations she receives from customers who leave money in a jar at the register. Soon, she will be donating a kidney to her friend Jon Anglemyer, who works for the state’s Division of Fisheries.