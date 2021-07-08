Ohio ACLU sues Ohio House Republicans over redistricting records
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The ACLU of Ohio has sued Ohio House Republicans, seeking records related to redistricting, the ongoing process of redrawing the state’s political maps. The ACLU says House Speaker Bob Cupp failed to completely respond to a Feb. 4 records request. The lawsuit filed this week with the Ohio Supreme Court seeks a court order forcing the release of the records, including emails or any other redistricting-related records from Cupp, state Rep. Bill Seitz, the number two Republican in the Ohio House, and Christine Morrison, the House GOP chief of staff.www.cleveland.com
