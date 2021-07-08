Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio ACLU sues Ohio House Republicans over redistricting records

By Andrew J. Tobias, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The ACLU of Ohio has sued Ohio House Republicans, seeking records related to redistricting, the ongoing process of redrawing the state’s political maps. The ACLU says House Speaker Bob Cupp failed to completely respond to a Feb. 4 records request. The lawsuit filed this week with the Ohio Supreme Court seeks a court order forcing the release of the records, including emails or any other redistricting-related records from Cupp, state Rep. Bill Seitz, the number two Republican in the Ohio House, and Christine Morrison, the House GOP chief of staff.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 3

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
44K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Seitz
Person
Bob Cupp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Gerrymandering#Ohio Aclu#The Ohio Supreme Court#The Ohio House#Gop#U S Census#Democrats#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Federal prosecutors charge FirstEnergy with conspiracy over House Bill 6 scandal

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Federal prosecutors charged FirstEnergy Corp. today in a document that accuses the Akron utility of bankrolling the House Bill 6 scandal. Prosecutors filed a deferred prosecution agreement against the company in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. FirstEnergy is charged with conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. Court filings list payments the company made to then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and Samuel Randazzo, the former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Here’s what Sam Randazzo told Gov. Mike DeWine about his great work for Ohioans when he resigned

CLEVELAND, Ohio --Sam Randazzo resigned in November as chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. That was one day after FirstEnergy Corp. revealed that it fired CEO Chuck Jones and two other senior executives over a questionable $4 million payment to someone who fit Randazzo’s description, and four days after the FBI searched Randazzo’s Columbus home as part of the House Bill 6 bribery investigation.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Feds in Cincinnati to make ‘public corruption announcement’ later this morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Federal authorities have scheduled a news conference later this morning in Cincinnati, where they will announce a public corruption-related development. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio this morning announced an 11:30 a.m. news conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cincinnati. Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel and Chris Hoffman, special agent in charge for the FBI’s Cincinnati field office, will be there.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine will donate FirstEnergy campaign donations, says he didn’t know Sam Randazzo’s ‘motives’

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that his campaign will donate contributions from FirstEnergy Corp. to charity following the utilities’ admission that it bribed two high-ranking state officials -- including the governor’s pick as the state’s top utility watchdog. DeWine spokeswoman Lisa Peterson stated in an email that the campaign...
Congress, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Why doesn’t Congress solve the voter ID problem with a free federal identity card?

I can’t believe that some politician somewhere, local, state or national, has not suggested that, to end the debate over state election laws pertaining to voter ID, all that is needed is for our overly generous federal government to offer free voter IDs to everyone at their local post office, most of which are equipped to do so for passports, which we pay for. For those who don’t have transportation, the federal government could also pay for Uber or taxi trips. Noncitizens and the undocumented could also get them free, but their cards would identify them as such. If the federal government can fund free vaccinations, why not free ID cards? This is not rocket science. When will one of our Ohio congressmen or women step up and end this political football? Or do they want to ?
Beachwood, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Beachwood mayor shares police policy changes

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- A year ago, as protests were taking place locally and nationally following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Mayor Martin Horwitz stated that he would review Beachwood police policies and work with police on reforming them. In 2020, Beachwood was very much involved in talk of...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Read the FirstEnergy HB6 bribery scandal documents here

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Federal authorities on Thursday released a bombshell agreement with FirstEnergy Corp. detailing how the utility bribed top state officials to secure a $1 billion-plus nuclear power plant bailout, as well as other company priorities. In two documents – a deferred prosecution agreement and an accompanying forfeiture allegation document –...
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County leadership changes underway in economic development, public safety, equity and purchasing

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several staffing changes are underway in the top tier of Cuyahoga County government, including the nomination of a new economic development chief and the departure of the public safety director. Leadership in County Executive Armond Budish’s administration saw relatively few changes last year during the pandemic, compared...

Comments / 3

Community Policy