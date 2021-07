Still a work in progress but here it is. This is a gopro mount that clamps down on the bars of the head rest in your car. The cap at the end still needs some tweaking but added a normal thread for cameras and used a threaded gopro threaded mount to attach it. Future design plans would be to make the mount printable in two parts to save on filament on the supports and maybe better end cap or to include actual metal nuts and bolts. Printed on my Anet a8 plus which has a bed size of 300x300x350. Thanks!