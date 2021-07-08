Everything you didn’t know about the Clerk and Recorder’s Office
The Clerk and Recorder is responsible for recording documents. What kind of documents you might ask?. Perhaps you are selling your house, want to add your new spouse or family member as part-owner or need to remove someone from your current deed. Or you might need to disburse property from an estate or trust. All these situations call for a certain type of deed, a legal form that changes ownership on a property's title.
