McKinley Mall sale gets court approval, despite opposition

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The sale of the McKinley Mall has moved forward, despite objections from the Town of Hamburg and another prospective property buyer. The State Supreme Court on Thursday approved the sales agreement for Mike Kohan of Kohan Retail Investment Group to buy the mall, through McKinley Mall Realty Holding LLC, for $8.5 million, confirmed Raymond Fink, the Town of Hamburg’s outside council for the mall sale.