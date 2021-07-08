YMCA of Greater Houston is accepting donations July 6 – Aug. 6 to provide school supplies and backpacks to students in need The YMCA of Greater Houston is launching its 17th annual YMCA Operation Backpack in preparation for the 2021 school year and is accepting donations throughout July and August. YMCA Operation Backpack provides school supplies and backpacks to students in need throughout the Greater Houston Area. Houstonians are invited to assist via online donations, texting YMCABACKPACK to […]