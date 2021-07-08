Marvel’s ‘What if…?’ Trailer Shows off Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance as Black Panther

Marvel's Avengers from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix is set to release its next beefy expansion, Black Panther - War for Wakanda, in August, and as the name implies, it will introduce both the iconic Marvel superhero Black Panther and his home, Wakanda, to the title. While information about the upcoming release has been fairly limited, it is known that Black Panther will need to defend his homeland from the villain Klaw as the latter attempts to steal Vibranium. Over the weekend, however, Crystal Dynamics shed a little more light on the upcoming expansion, detailing the influences and inspirations behind it as well as some gorgeous concept art.