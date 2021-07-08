Marvel’s ‘What if…?’ Trailer Shows off Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance as Black Panther
Hold onto your shields — Marvel is heading full steam ahead towards the multiverse. The studio unveiled the first trailer for What If… today, their upcoming Disney+ animated series that plans to warp MCU timelines and bend reality around the legendary Avengers. You may spot some familiar faces in new animated fashion, like Robert Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man and Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor, but something seems amiss about our favorite heroes. That’s because What If… poses a thrilling question: what if major plot points in the MCU occurred differently?decider.com
