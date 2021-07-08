Naomi Osaka is ready to talk to us — on her terms

If you don't follow sports, you may have become aware of Naomi Osaka, as I did, not for her playing but for her not playing. Last month, the 23-year-old, who's currently ranked No. 2 in women's tennis, withdrew from the French Open because she did not want to participate in news conferences. Osaka then pulled out of Wimbledon to take "some personal time with friends and family" in advance of the Tokyo Olympics, where she's representing Japan. Last year, she announced that she wouldn't compete in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which basically stopped tennis for a day.