Delta and Delta Plus variants, what are they and how to protect ourselves

As we know from the many strains of flu, viruses mutate. But, unlike bacteria, they do not live long outside the host body, so they work hard to get into a host and thrive because they are microscopic parasites. Unfortunately, often as they thrive, they make their host sick. This is what COVID-19 is doing, and the latest variants, Delta and Delta Plus are what have been overwhelming India’s medical system. And they are the next threat to health in the United States, especially among the unvaccinated.