Delta and Delta Plus variants, what are they and how to protect ourselves

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Many of us have heard about the different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that was reported for the first time in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and has spread throughout the world, among them the most talked about in recent days have been the Delta and Delta Plus. In this context, we will tell you a little about them.

Public HealthPosted by
Rutherford Source

COVID-19 Delta and Delta Plus Variants Threaten Unvaccinated

As we know from the many strains of flu, viruses mutate. But, unlike bacteria, they do not live long outside the host body, so they work hard to get into a host and thrive because they are microscopic parasites. Unfortunately, often as they thrive, they make their host sick. This is what COVID-19 is doing, and the latest variants, Delta and Delta Plus are what have been overwhelming India’s medical system. And they are the next threat to health in the United States, especially among the unvaccinated.
WorldPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Delta Plus variant of COVID: Cases identified in Israel, Turkey

The Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 is now beginning to spread around the world, with several cases most recently identified in Israel and Turkey. Turkey’s health minister announced Monday that the country had identified three cases of the Delta Plus variant within its borders, adding that 284 cases of the original strain of the Delta variant also had been identified.
Public HealthNature.com

How the Delta variant achieves its ultrafast spread

Viral load is roughly 1,000 times higher in people infected with the Delta variant than those infected with the original coronavirus strain, according to a study in China. Sara Reardon is a freelance writer in Bozeman, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. Since first appearing...
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

What Travelers Should Know About the Delta Variant

When the European Union agreed to loosen nonessential travel restrictions on June 18, many Americans started dusting off their passports and booking their first international trips since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Now, an emerging variant first discovered in India is raising concern among experts and causing many travelers to rethink their summer plans.
Public HealthWBAL Radio

China says 'shocked' by WHO plan for COVID origins study

BEIJING (AP) — China cannot accept the World Health Organization's plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was “rather taken aback" that the plan includes...
Austin, TXKVUE

Is the lambda COVID-19 variant more contagious than the delta?

AUSTIN, Texas — Houston Methodist Hospital detected its first case of the lambda variant of COVID-19, so what is it?. In June, the World Health Organization designated lambda as a "variant of interest." That means there is evidence it can cause increased cases or unique outbreaks. The lambda variant first...
Austin, TXKVIA

Austin unveils stricter virus precautions due to Delta variant, surging cases

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin city and Travis County public health officials on Thursday raised their coronavirus risk-based guidelines to Stage 3 for the first time since the winter surge, urging unvaccinated people to avoid nonessential travel and take other precautions after seeing a "dramatic increase" in new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent days.

