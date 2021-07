While you’re waiting for the Olympics to officially start, a great way to pass the time is with Naomi Osaka, a new Netflix docuseries that will give you a whole lot of insight into one of the world’s most important athletes. Her family life, her activism, her mental health, and even her friendship with the late Kobe Bryant are all on display throughout these three 40-minute episodes. It’s intimate and vulnerable but also enlightening and guaranteed to get you interested in tennis if you aren’t already — and really, who knows how else this real-life superhero may inspire you after watching her in action.