Every year, the Royal Opera showcases up-and-coming talent. The Jette Parker Young Artists programme at the Royal Opera House is a key launching pad for an international career – not least because it helps young singers cut their teeth in comprimario roles from major operas on the main stage. The relative shuttering of opera houses over the last year has left such singers all the poorer in this respect – though plenty of them have cropped up in the ROH’s streamed and digital offerings. But their summer gala last Saturday left no doubt as to these singers’ hunger for opera, as well as their imagination and ambition. Props were scant – a clipboard, a mobile phone, some US flags, and modern dress – and scenes play out on Es Devlin’s set for Don Giovanni.