Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Maine governor permanently bans offshore wind projects in state waters

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKD1S_0arFAzTG00
  • The state is advancing wind power projects in federal waters, farther from the coast.
  • The Gulf of Maine is ideal for offshore wind operations as it experiences some of the highest sustained wind speeds in the world.
  • Members of the fishing industry have voiced concerns that wind projects in state territory could harm lobster harvesting.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) on Wednesday signed legislation prohibiting new offshore wind projects in state waters in an effort to preserve the state’s recreation and commercial fishing industry.

The move this week comes after Mills, who supports the development of wind power, signed a separate bill to advance forward with plans for the country’s first floating offshore wind research facility in federal waters in the Gulf of Maine.

The body of water is ideal for offshore wind operations as it experiences some of the highest sustained wind speeds in the world.

But members of the fishing industry have voiced concerns that wind projects in state territory could harm lobster harvesting, as up to 75 percent of Maine’s commercial lobster harvesting is done in state waters closer to the coast.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“Maine is uniquely prepared to grow a strong offshore wind industry, create good-paying trades and technology jobs around the state, and reduce our crippling dependence on harmful fossil fuels,” Mills said in a statement.

“This legislation cements in law our belief that these efforts should occur in Federal waters farther off our coast through a research array that can help us establish the best way for Maine to embrace the vast economic and environmental benefits of offshore wind,” Mills added.

A single-turbine wind project off Monhegan Island will move forward after it was previously approved, but otherwise the new legislation will prohibit wind power projects within state waters, about 3 miles off the coast.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

277K+
Followers
29K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Wind Power#Wind Speeds#Gulf Of Maine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Facebook
Related
Energy Industrythesandpaper.net

Atlantic Winds Offshore Wind Array Will Steer Clear of LBI for Now

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind’s array of 111 turbines will be built in the southernmost portion of the company’s federal lease, 12 miles off Absecon Inlet, and probably will not be visible to Long Beach Island visitors during the summer tourist season. This was the upshot of a virtual open house held Tuesday, July 13.
Augusta, MEEllsworth American

State picks preferred spot for offshore wind research array

AUGUSTA — State officials have identified their ideal location for what would be the first offshore wind research area in the country. The site released by Governor Janet Mills’ energy office as its preferred spot is in federal waters, roughly 35 miles south of Bristol. The state is pursuing a floating offshore wind turbine research array at the site, with up to 12 wind turbines spread over 16 square miles.
Oregon Statetillamookheadlightherald.com

Massive offshore wind farms could be coming to Oregon

A federal agency is planning some big things for offshore wind energy on the Oregon Coast. In a June 23 presentation to the Curry County Board of Commissioners, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management outlined their process in identifying locations for some truly massive wind turbines — the largest of which are taller than the Statue of Liberty and the Washington Monument at more than 850 feet — not to mention the span of the whirling blades — which can be longer than a football field.
Sacramento, CAca.gov

Vandenberg Offshore Wind Energy Projects

As part of an early public scoping process and stakeholder outreach, Commission staff has prepared a Draft Preliminary Environmental Assessment for two proposed offshore wind energy projects. Commission staff has prepared a Draft Preliminary Environmental Assessment (Draft PEA) in response to two separate applications submitted by CADEMO Corporation (CADEMO) and...
New Bedford, MAABC6.com

Decommissioned power plant site in New Bedford to host offshore wind projects

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) – A decommissioned power plant site in New Bedford will soon host offshore wind energy projects. The Port of New Bedford will be redeveloped pending the sale of the site by Eversource and Sprague Massachusetts Properties to local investors Cannon Street Holdings, LLC. The 29-acre site previously held the Cannon Street power station, which was decommissioned in 1992.
New York City, NYNewsday

Unfair cost to LI of offshore wind

For decades, Long Island has been paying down the $6 billion Shoreham atomic energy plant — built but never opened, a testament to those whose vision of the future was seduced by flawed nuclear technology. Depending on whose math you use, Shoreham’s current debt is now pegged at approximately $9,000 per Long Island ratepayer, and it remains one of the key reasons the cost of power on the Island is among the highest in the nation.
Energy IndustryEllsworth American

Mills signs offshore wind compromise

AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills signed a bill into law on July 8 that prohibits offshore wind projects in state waters. The legislation came as a compromise between two bills, one proposed by Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor) that would have barred the state from permitting any offshore wind projects, and another that would have created a 10-year moratorium on wind projects in state waters, which extend 3 miles offshore.
IndustryWBUR

The Winds Of Change Are Blowing — Offshore

Offshore wind projects are poised to launch an entirely new industry in Massachusetts, potentially creating thousands of new jobs and billions of dollars in revenue. Joining us to talk about how climate change, money, and power all fit into the equation are Annie Ropeik, a climate, energy, and environment reporter at NHPR and co-host of NHPR's Windfall podcast, and Elizabeth Turnbull Henry, President of the Environmental League of Massachusetts.
Maine StateMiddletown Press

Maine identifies preferred site for offshore wind array

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials have identified a preferred site for an offshore wind farm that would be the nation’s first floating offshore wind research area. The administration of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is working with the University of Maine and New England Aqua Ventus on the planned research array. Administration officials have said the project will contain up to 12 turbines.
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Atlantic County officials join call for offshore wind

ATLANTIC CITY — Local officials joined a call for offshore wind development in a virtual event Tuesday morning. Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick participated in an event sponsored by the New Jersey chapter of Elected Officials to Protect America supporting responsible development of offshore wind. They and other participants say offshore wind projects along the New Jersey coast will mean economic development, cleaner air and a reduction in carbon emissions linked to climate change.
Maine Statethemainewire.com

Mills signs offshore wind ban amid lingering skepticism from fishermen

After pressure from Maine lobstermen, Gov. Janet Mills has signed a law that permanently bans the development of offshore wind energy projects in Maine state waters, but it did not come without give-and-take. Under the law, new wind projects are now confined to federal waters. LD 1619, sponsored by Sen....
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker seeks $100m for offshore wind port infrastructure

AS THE OFFSHORE wind business is ramping up in Massachusetts and along the East Coast, Gov. Charlie Baker is proposing spending $100 million in federal money on marine port infrastructure to support the emerging industry. The proposal is part of Baker’s $2.9 billion package for how to spend more than...
Politicskqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR DIRECTS STATE AGENCIES TO CONSERVE WATER

On Wednesday Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order directing state agencies to curtail nonessential water use, implement water conservation measures and encourage drought resiliency. A release said the directive comes as a result of 19 Oregon counties already in declared drought emergencies, and the rest of Oregon facing threats...

Comments / 1

Community Policy