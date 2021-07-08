Maine governor permanently bans offshore wind projects in state waters

The state is advancing wind power projects in federal waters, farther from the coast.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) on Wednesday signed legislation prohibiting new offshore wind projects in state waters in an effort to preserve the state’s recreation and commercial fishing industry.

The move this week comes after Mills, who supports the development of wind power, signed a separate bill to advance forward with plans for the country’s first floating offshore wind research facility in federal waters in the Gulf of Maine.

The body of water is ideal for offshore wind operations as it experiences some of the highest sustained wind speeds in the world.

But members of the fishing industry have voiced concerns that wind projects in state territory could harm lobster harvesting, as up to 75 percent of Maine’s commercial lobster harvesting is done in state waters closer to the coast.

“Maine is uniquely prepared to grow a strong offshore wind industry, create good-paying trades and technology jobs around the state, and reduce our crippling dependence on harmful fossil fuels,” Mills said in a statement.

“This legislation cements in law our belief that these efforts should occur in Federal waters farther off our coast through a research array that can help us establish the best way for Maine to embrace the vast economic and environmental benefits of offshore wind,” Mills added.

A single-turbine wind project off Monhegan Island will move forward after it was previously approved, but otherwise the new legislation will prohibit wind power projects within state waters, about 3 miles off the coast.

