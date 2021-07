The final Week 6 quest for Fortnite Season 7 requires players to damage an alien-driven Saucer, but where can these be found? Aliens and UFOs are nothing new this season, and many players will already know where to find them. However, if you haven’t been paying much attention this season, then you may not know where exactly the UFOs and their pilots spawn each match. Thankfully, they’re fairly easy to find and you don’t even have to deal a lot of damage to complete this quest. Here’s how to damage alien-driven Saucers in Fortnite.