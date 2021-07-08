Cancel
In shift to cards, Wells Fargo shutting personal credit lines

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo said it’s shutting down all existing personal lines of credit and will no longer offer the product to its customers. “In an effort to simplify our product offerings, we’ve made the decision to no longer offer personal lines of credit as we feel we can better meet the borrowing needs of our customers through credit card and personal loan products,” the bank said in an emailed statement. “We realize change can be inconvenient, especially when customer credit may be impacted.”

