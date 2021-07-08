In shift to cards, Wells Fargo shutting personal credit lines

The World's Premier Online Luxury Watch Marketplace is Revolutionizing the Industry with Trust, Security, and Commitment to Transparency. (Lake Tahoe, CA) - Any watch enthusiast understands and appreciates the delicate intricacies and unrivaled craftsmanship that goes into making a luxury watch. Every minute detail is meticulously tailored to precision, producing a one-of-a-kind product that will last generations. Watch Rapport, the world's premier online luxury watch marketplace is taking that same craftsmanship, precision, and care, and translating it into the resale experience for customers around the world. Security, transparency, and trust are ingrained into every last detail of the Watch Rapport process down to the payment. Watch Rapport is proud to announce its exclusive and strategic merchant partnership with Wells Fargo Bank to process all major credit cards worldwide.