A discussion on the Carroll County Veteran Affairs Department and recent interviews with engineering and design firms are on Monday’s agenda for the Board of Supervisors. The 9 a.m. meeting will begin with action on the Down Payment Assistance program application discussed at the previous meeting and will also include a quarterly report from the IT Department and a construction update from Secondary Roads. The board will work to appoint Medical Examiners and establish their pay rate before moving on to the interviews conducted Tuesday, July 13. The board had distributed a Request for Proposals (RFP) for assistance with determining the best use of courthouse space once the Sheriff’s Office and jail relocate and to assist with upgrades to the 55-year-old HVAC system. The stipulations of $3.9 million in COVID-19 relief funds would allow for air handling upgrades. There were eight RFPs received and the board narrowed the field to five for the Tuesday interviews. Monday’s meeting will be held in the lower-level meeting room at the Carroll County Courthouse and will also be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel, a link to which is included below.