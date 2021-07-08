Music Filled Weekends in Old Town Return
Summertime in Old Town returns this weekend with a regular schedule of live local music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the summer. Music ranging from mariachi to jazz will add to the ambience of Old Town and its beautiful plazas, great food, and unique shops.
July's schedule includes:
Friday, July 9 | 7-9 p.m. – Picoso (New Mexican/Variety)
Saturday, July 10 | 7-9 p.m. – Nathaniel Krantz (Country)
Sunday, July 11 | 1-3 p.m. – Last Call (Jazz)
Friday, July 16 | 7-9 p.m. – Euforia – (Norteño/Mariachi)
Saturday, July 17 | 7-9 p.m. – Merican Slang (Funk)
Sunday, July 18 | 1-3 p.m. – Entourage Jazz (Jazz Standards)
Friday, July 23 | 7-9 p.m. – Tropicalia (Latin Rhythms)
Saturday, July 24 | 7-9 p.m. – Rhythm Divine (New Mexican/Variety)
Sunday, July 25 | 1-3 p.m. – Silver Sky Blues Band (Blues)
Friday, July 30 | 7-9 p.m. – The Art of Jazz with Tracey Whitney (Sophisticated Jazz/Classic Soul)
Saturday, July 31 | 7-9 p.m. – Mariachi Tenampa (Mariachi)
Future schedules can be found at https://bit.ly/3wl5ecT.
Comments / 0