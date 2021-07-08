Cancel
Military

This Is What A Black Hawk Helicopter Looks Like Through The Army's New Night Vision Goggles

By Brett Tingley
thedrive.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew images shared online demonstrate the revolutionary capabilities of the Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular system. A picture shared online shows what a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk looks like through the U.S. Army’s newest night vision goggles, known as Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars, or ENVG-Bs. The image shows the helicopter as viewed through a pair of ENVG-Bs in the so-called "outline" mode, which has brightly illuminated the edges on every surface of the aircraft. This setting is designed to make it easier for troops to quickly identify objects and highlights the revolutionary nature of these optics, which offer capabilities that previously seemed to be more in the realm of science fiction or video games.

