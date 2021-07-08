This Is What A Black Hawk Helicopter Looks Like Through The Army's New Night Vision Goggles

The Rapier carried its trio of long-range missiles in a rotary pack that would be used for downing marauding Soviet bombers. Of all the aircraft projects of the 1950s that never saw the light of day, without doubt, one of the most potentially impressive was the North American XF-108 Rapier. This was a planned all-weather interceptor that would have been propelled to a speed of over Mach 3 by a pair of General Electric J93 afterburning turbojets. Those were the same engines that powered the remarkable XB-70 Valkyrie strategic bomber, another Mach-3 North American product. The XF-108 shared some visual similarities and certain components with its larger cousin, but perhaps the most novel feature was its unique, internal rotary missile launcher.