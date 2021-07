Yelp today launched an ad offering — Yelp Audiences — that lets brands target consumers off its platform and across the web on publisher sites, such as The New York Times. Performance campaigns have always been available through Yelp. With this offering, the door opens to awareness campaigns for national brands that may not have a local presence or brick-and-mortar stores, according to Yelp senior vice president Tom Foran. “Restrictions and limitations of a brand needing a physical footprint goes away,” he said. “Purple, the mattress company, is one example.”