We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. For the past month and a half, Verizon has been running a campaign to get more and more people onto its 5G network and an Unlimited plan. To do this, it’s been handing out free phones left and right, though, they’re free in the sense that the carrier is providing you with monthly bill credits and you’ll need to be paying for one of the more expensive Unlimited data plans around. It’s not without its perks, though. Anyway, before I go off on a tangent about how instead of perks we should simply have cheaper bills, allow me to remind you that today is the last day to take advantage of this Verizon campaign.