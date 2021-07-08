Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri Medical Cannabis Sales Rise To New Heights As More Dispensaries Open

By St. Louis Public Radio
stlpublicradio.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of medical marijuana in Missouri are rising sharply this summer. Last month, the industry generated nearly $16.5 million, up from $15.5 million the month before. In less than a year in operation, dispensaries and other cannabis companies have raked in more than $70 million, according to recent data collected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which oversees the new industry.

news.stlpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Wentzville, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
St. Peters, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Dispensary#Missourians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: A mostly empty Olympic Stadium awaits opening

The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony is about to begin, 364 days behind the original schedule and with a very different feel than what was originally intended before the pandemic changed everything.
Posted by
The Hill

Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements

House Democrats are plowing ahead with their investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, brushing off the boycott from GOP leaders and weighing the addition of other Republicans to help negate criticism that the panel will be overly partisan. The eight members of the select committee examining the siege...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy