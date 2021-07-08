Missouri Medical Cannabis Sales Rise To New Heights As More Dispensaries Open
Sales of medical marijuana in Missouri are rising sharply this summer. Last month, the industry generated nearly $16.5 million, up from $15.5 million the month before. In less than a year in operation, dispensaries and other cannabis companies have raked in more than $70 million, according to recent data collected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which oversees the new industry.news.stlpublicradio.org
